US bobsledder who trained in Arizona in isolation after testing positive for COVID in Beijing

BEIJING, China — World Cup champion Elana Meyers Taylor’s quest to add to her Olympic medal total at the Beijing Games is in jeopardy after the veteran U.S. women’s bobsled pilot revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19.
USA Bobsled and Skeleton remains hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete at the Beijing Games. Bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics.
Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10 with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15 with competition beginning Feb. 18.
Meyers Taylor is a favorite to medal in two events: women’s bobsled and women’s monobob, which is making its Olympic debut.
“After arriving to Beijing on January 27, on January 29 I tested positive for Covid-19,” Meyers Taylor wrote on her social media platforms. “I am asymptomatic and currently at an isolation hotel- and yes I am completely isolated.”
She revealed on Jan. 27 that she passed an initial test after arriving in Beijing. Meyers Taylor was planning to stay in a hotel and not the Olympic village, since she is traveling with her young son.
“This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I’m remaining optimistic that I’ll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete,” Meyers Taylor wrote.
Meyers Taylor won an Olympic bronze medal as a brakewoman at the 2010 Winter Games and then won two silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games and has trained here in the Valley at Altis.
Meyers Taylor is a two-time women’s bobsled world and overall World Cup champion. Though this will be Meyers Taylors’ fourth Olympics, it will be her first as a mom after giving birth to her son, Nico, in 2020. Her husband, Nic Taylor was named an alternate on the men’s team.
