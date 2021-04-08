Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner welcomed back to the Valley with a crowd

Family, friends and fans gathered at the airport waiting for the champion to arrive from her time at the Tokyo Olympics.

PHOENIX — An Olympic-sized welcome was what waited for Gilbert's MyKayla Skinner as she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics as a silver medal winner.

Skinner stepped in for Simone Biles in the individual vault event and took second place, proving to everyone that dreams come true.

"It was just so awesome to have the opportunity to be able to go out and compete one last time, so now I'm ready to be home and let it all soak in," Skinner said.

Family, friends and fans gave Skinner a standing ovation as she walked through security with her husband, Jonas Harmer.

"I've been in D.C. for work and as soon she got her flight info, I scheduled my flight to come in an hour before her, and hers got delayed, so I've been out here most of the day but it was worth it. I was able to see her first, talk to her, give her a hug," he said.

Then came "medal mania" with so many of Skinner's fans, who have looked up to her through all her highs and lows, waiting to see what an Olympic medal looked like in person.

"Everyone's been on the edge of their seat this whole Olympic experience and it's so exciting and we all can't wait to give her a big hug," Kym Skinner said.

Kym and Cris Skinner have dedicated so much to their daughter and never doubted her for a minute.

"For her to end her career with a silver medal, it's the icing on the cake the best way to go out," Cris Skinner said

"It's just been so many long years of doing this and it's just great and I want to thank everyone that's been here to support us," Kym Skinner said.

Now, the lifelong gymnast is forever an Olympian.

"I went out there and did the job I needed to do and was able to medal with the silver so I'll take it any day," Mykayla Skinner said.

