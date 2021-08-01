Gilbert's MyKayla Skinner wins silver on vault, her first Olympic medal

Arizona native MyKayla Skinner thought her Olympic dreams were done, but now she's an Olympic medalist.

TOKYO, Japan — MyKayla Skinner thought she was done in her Olympic journey.

However, just days after she posted a farewell message online, saying bye to the Tokyo Olympics, her dreams came true.

Skinner became an Olympic medalist Sunday, winning silver in the women's vault competition.

Her first Olympic medal came as she stepped up to the plate and hit her two vaults in the competition.

On her first vault, a Cheng, she scored a 15.033. She added a 14.800 on her second vault, an Amanar, and finished with an average of 14.916. Only Rebeca Andrade of Brazil finished with a higher average, a 15.083 that won her gold.

Due to an Olympic rule that only allows two gymnast per country to advance to event finals, Skinner was was preparing to go home, believing her Olympic and gymnastics career was over.

But a withdrawal from Simone Biles catapulted Skinner to the event finals and she didn't disappoint.

MYKAYLA👏🏻FREAKING👏🏻SKINNER👏🏻 You are an Olympic Silver Medalist!!! You did that rockstar🌟🙌🏻 Way to step up and represent #TeamUSA at the #TokyoOlympics ❤️🤍 💙 #Tokyo2020 @mykaylaskinner

After being selected as an alternate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she made her debut in Tokyo and finished fourth among Team USA gymnasts in all-around competition behind Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Phoenix-native Jade Carey.

Skinner grew up in Gilbert, attended Higley High School for a year, and trained in Chandler.

Skinner dominated the Pac-12 as a freshman gymnast at the University of Utah. She has won numerous gold medals at NCAA and international events, but an Olympic medal has proved to be elusive.

