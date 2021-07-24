Olympics medal count: How many medals have been awarded to Arizona Olympic athletes?

Keep track of how many Arizonans won medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

ARIZONA, USA — Just one day after the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremonies, medals will be awarded for archery, cycling road, fencing, judo, shooting, taekwondo and weightlifting.

Two of Arizona's 16 athletes will be competing for medals July 24:

Brady Ellison (Archery)

Brandon McNulty (Cycling Road).

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Keep track of Arizona's medal count below:

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Please check back daily for an up-to-date list of medals awarded to local competitors.