Suspect accused of shoplifting $17,000 worth of LEGO sets from Valley stores

The suspect allegedly stole over 200 LEGO sets from retail stores in the East Valley, court records show.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A suspected shoplifter was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing over 200 LEGO sets from retail stores throughout the East Valley, court records show.

Jordyn McChristian, 21, is accused of taking about $17,000 worth of LEGO merchandise from various Target stores over the last eight months.

The first known theft occurred in December 2022 after the suspect allegedly walked out of a Target in Queen Creek with 10 LEGO sets, collectively worth nearly $900.

Several more shoplifting incidents occurred in the following months, each of which involved the suspect stealing about a dozen LEGO sets at a time, records show. The suspect would allegedly steal other pieces of merchandise as well.

On July 1, the suspect allegedly walked out of the Target on Ray Road with 20 LEGO sets worth over $2,400.

Investigators later found advertisements on an online marketplace for LEGO sets that matched items stolen from Target stores in Chandler and Gilbert, according to court records.

McChristian was arrested in Tempe this week and is facing several charges of theft.

