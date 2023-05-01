Just in time for those concerts you don't want to miss, or would rather enjoy from the comfort of your home.

PHOENIX, Arizona — It's the playlist you didn't know you needed.

There's a unique air of excitement around the artists coming to Arizona for the Super Bowl. From dirty south bass hits to country twang from the Midwest, performers from around the country are all gathering in Arizona this week to an array of chart-topping and nostalgic hits.

As you know by now, the Valley is poised to hear from big names like Rihanna, Luke Combs and Snoop Dogg. Those names are just a small portion of the 40+ performances and concerts happening in the Valley over the next four days.

With so many concerts happening in a short period of time, it would be nearly impossible to witness all of your favorites in just one sitting. So, we made a playlist featuring most of the artists who will be performing in the Valley leading up to the Big Game.

Oh, and if you weren't interested in paying some of those high ticket prices to see your favorite performers, that's okay too. Inflation is real, Spotify is free.

So, enjoy the hits you love from the comfort of wherever you are.

