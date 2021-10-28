Undefeated no more: Last-second interception spoils Cardinals comeback

A prime-time showdown between two of the best clubs in the league ended in a dramatic 24-21 loss for Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A prime-time showdown between two of the best clubs in the league ended in a dramatic 24-21 loss for Arizona - the team's first of the season.

Nearly straight out of the gate, DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a spectacular reception from Kyler Murray that was pulled back due to a face mask call. In the end, it was a 55-yard reception.

The catch set up an easy direct snap to running back Chase Edmonds who punched it in for a score. The 63-yard drive took just 3:43 minutes.

Green Bay answered back on a hard-fought drive that included a fourth-down conversion and was capped by a short run by Aaron Jones to make it even.

After trading possessions, a botched punt return by Rondale Moore set Green Bay up at Arizona’s 3-yard line, but the Cards managed to hold Aaron Rodgers' offense to a field goal to make it 10-7.

Meanwhile, Murray struggled to get traction and his offense went three-and-out several times in the second quarter.

On Arizona’s opening drive of the second half, a deflected pass from Murray was intercepted by Henry Black. It set up an easy connection from Rodgers to veteran receiver Randall Cobb, giving the Packers a 17-7 lead.

With State Farm Stadium quiet with nervous noise, Murray led a frantic run that produced as many first downs in a single drive as Arizona saw all night. The drive led to a James Conner touchdown up the middle to get the Cardinals back in the game.

However, Green Bay fired back with another touchdown strike to Cobb to give the Packers a 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

The score sparked a back and forth battle between both offenses with another Cardinals score from Conner.

A deflected pass by Devon Kennard saved a Green Bay touchdown that set up a final, potentially game-winning, drive for Murray that ended in a red zone interception by Rasul Douglas, sealing a Green Bay victory in heartbreaking fashion for the Cardinals.

Injuries

Zaven Collins did not return after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Safety James Wiggins suffered a knee injury in the first half and did not return.

Arizona running back Jonathan Ward was carted off the field after a hard collision with Kylin Hill. He was evaluated for a concussion.

Before the game, starting center Rodney Hudson was placed on injured reserve along with second-string center Max Garcia.

Defensive end J.J. Watt did not play and is expected to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder. Barring a miraculous recovery, the procedure is likely season-ending.

What’s next?

Arizona will travel to Santa Clara to face off against its division rival 49ers on Nov. 7.

