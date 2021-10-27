Reports: Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo season-ending surgery

Watt would reportedly need at least three months to return to the field barring a miraculous recovery.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt will reportedly undergo surgery for his injured shoulder that will likely put an end to his season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the announcement Tuesday night but noted that the procedure hasn’t been scheduled yet.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport added that Watt would need at least three months to return to the field after surgery, barring a miraculous recovery.

That timetable puts a potential return near the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old was injured in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 31-5 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, his former team.

Watt continued to play for the remainder of the game, but he’s been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The news delivers a major blow to Arizona’s defense as the undefeated club hopes to snap a playoff drought lasting since 2015.

JJ Watt had made miraculous recoveries before. Now, after he solicits several medical opinions, he’ll have surgery as soon as possible and rehab. Time will tell how quickly he’ll be able to play, if at all. https://t.co/PYiloqe7by — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

