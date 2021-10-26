The 'Cardinals Baby' celebrates his 10th birthday!

In 2011, a mother & big Arizona Cardinals' fan waited until the end of a game to give birth to her son. A decade later, 12 Sports checks in with the family

GLENDALE, Ariz. — 10 years and 1 day before the Arizona Cardinals 31-5 win over the Houston Texans, a story was in the making in the stands of then University of Phoenix Stadium, as the Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Steelers, and, as many games do, it included a close call.

On October 23, 2011, now 10-year-old Gavin Anderson almost made his first appearance at the game.

"If you're talking about an organic Cardinals fan, he just wanted to join the game as much as I did," Gavin's mom, Laurynn Anderson, said.

Laurynn's due date with Gavin was October 23rd, but, being the dedicated Cardinals fan she is, she still showed up to be part of the Red Sea.

"I was good. I felt fine," Laurynn said. "I'm like, 'Oh, you know, It'd probably be tomorrow. So, fourth quarter, about three-four minutes in, my water broke. I thought, 'Well, it's only 12 minutes, I'm fine, not going to tell anybody.'"

Security and fire fighters at the stadium came and waited with Laurynn until the end of the game, which the Cardinals lost 32-20.

Laurynn made it to the hospitals with just hours to spare before giving birth to Gavin.

"I kind of got in trouble," Laurynn said. "I walked into the hospital with my ticket still around my neck and my doctor looked at me... and just pointed around the room. She wouldn't even talk to me."

"(My mom) was a trooper," Gavin said. "I was just in her belly, relaxing, and all I know is she loves (the) Cardinals, so I just wanted to come out and see!"

10 years later, Gavin is known around Section 231 at what is now called State Farm Stadium as the 'Cardinals Baby.' And even though he's double-digits now and not a baby anymore, Gavin is cool with the nickname.

"All I think is the Cardinals are a great team and I do like it," Gavin said.

"In the birth announcement I have him holding the game ticket, which displays our wonderful Larry Fitzgerald and 3 weeks later I was right back here for the next home game and everybody up here gave me a baby blanket signed by all the staff," Laurynn said. "They put his birth announcement on the big TVs, so he's always been the 'Cardinals Baby.'"