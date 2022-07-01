Cardinals DL J.J. Watt designated to return from IR

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was designated to return from IR Friday. He can now begin practicing with the team.

PHOENIX — As if he rose straight from the Lazarus pit itself, J.J. Watt is making his return back to the field. Okay, all Batman references aside, Cardinals fans are ready to welcome him back.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the return of the star defensive lineman Friday morning. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list and can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days.

Watt injured his shoulder earlier this season and many believed he could miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery. A return was never fully off the table, but his return to the Cardinals defense was made official ahead of the final regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.



Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

There was no immediate word on whether Watt will play in the Cardinals' Week 18 matchup.

