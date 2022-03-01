Cardinals' Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Prater has the second most Special Teams Player of the Week selections for a kicker in NFL history.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals' veteran kicker Matt Prater has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his season-high performance in last Sunday's 25-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Prater made all four of his field-goal attempts (24-yards, 53-yards, 26-yards and 38-yards) and his one PAT, tying his season-high of 13 points in the Cardinals' three-point win.

This will be Prater's second Player of the Week honor this season. He first won the award in Week 6 when the Cardinals beat the Browns.

Prater is also the first Cardinals player to win Special Teams Player of the Week twice in the same season since Chandler Catanzaro did so in 2014.

The seasoned kicker is definitely no stranger to the award. This makes Prater's 14th career Special Teams Player of the Week, only trailing behind Adam Vinatieri (19) for the most in NFL history by a kicker.

With the regular-season finale just one game away, Prater has accumulated 125 points (27 FGs, 44 PATs) in 2021, clinching the fifth-highest single-season total in Cardinals franchise history.

Prater's honor comes as the seventh Player of the Week selection for the Cardinals, tying with 2009 for the most selections in a single season in team history.

Chandler Jones won Defensive Player of the Week twice during Week 11 at Seattle and Week 1 at Tennessee, Jordan Hicks was named Defensive Player of the Week following Arizona’s Week 13 win at Chicago, Byron Murphy was selected as Defensive Player of the Week after Arizona’s Week 3 win at Jacksonville and Kyler Murray was named Offensive Player of the Week after the Cardinals win vs. Minnesota in Week 2.

