Cardinals face Seahawks at home in NFL regular-season finale

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium for the regular season finale. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

PHOENIX — It all comes down to this; at least for the regular season. With a playoff spot in hand, the Arizona Cardinals still have a chance to win the NFC West division in the final week of the NFL season.

With a win over the Seattle Seahawks and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals become 2021 NFC West champs. A victory against Seattle will also give them the season sweep over the Seahawks.

Arizona enters Week 18 with an 11-5 record and in the fifth seed for the playoffs. Depending on the results from the final week, the Cardinals could move to the second or third seed.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know before kickoff.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MST

2:25 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Stadium info:

Car parks open: 10:15 a.m.

Club gates open: 10:45 a.m.

Main gates open: 12:45 p.m.

Uniform: Red jersey, white pants

Score:

Week 18 Power Rankings:

Week 17 did not disappoint in the NFL as it provided some critical matchups ahead of the final week and the playoffs.



The Bengals came up with a huge upset win over the Chiefs to secure the AFC North while the Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a surprising upset win over the Colts.



The Arizona Cardinals finally ended their losing streak with an upset win in Dallas to keep their hopes for the NFC West crown alive while the division-leading Rams avoided disaster in Baltimore with a comeback win. MORE

Cardinals Notes:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Seahawks. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

More "special" recognition for Prater

The Arizona Cardinals' veteran kicker Matt Prater has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his season-high performance in last Sunday's 25-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Possible playoff positions

One thing is certain. In two weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will play their 1st playoff game since 2016 as part of the NFL's 'Super Wild Card Weekend.'



However... when, where, and who the Cardinals will play is all still up in the air. Here are the possibilities of where and who they could play.

Who's in, who's out

Here's what fans can expect from the Cardinals's injury report for Week 18. Darren Urban shared a look at the report after Thursday's practice.

Time to get hyped

Fans may be looking to the playoffs, but there's still plenty of work to be done on Sunday. The Cardinals's social media team released this video Thursday to help get the Red Sea hyped for the final regular-season game of 2021.

Still have everything in front of us. pic.twitter.com/d7riUZm1wz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

