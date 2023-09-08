Everything you need to know: Cardinals take on Commanders for Week 1 NFL opener

The away game will start at 10 a.m. MST on Sunday.

MARYLAND, USA — The Arizona Cardinals will go head to head with the Washington Commanders this week in the first regular season game of the year.

This is the first regular season game for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and the first matchup for the Commanders under the team’s new ownership.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFO:

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders LOCATION: FedEx Field at North Englewood, Maryland

FedEx Field at North Englewood, Maryland KICKOFF: 10 a.m. Arizona time

10 a.m. Arizona time WATCH: FOX

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 1

The injury report for Arizona is short but it has some important names on offense on it.

OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - OUT

WR Marquise Brown (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Zach Ertz (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Gannon has not publicly said who the QB will be at Sunday’s game, claiming the mystery is a competitive advantage.

What to look out for

In the first official game of the 2023, there are plenty of storylines abound. Who will be the starter in place of Kyler Murray? Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune are competing for the starting gig.

What about the defense? J.J. Watt is retired and the secondary has a lot of new and unproven faces. Many prognosticators don't believe the defense will be a strong unit in 2023. But Budda Baker and the rest of the squad will look to prove the doubters wrong.

