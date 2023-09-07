Is Joshua Dobbs ready to start for the Cardinals in Week 1 at Commanders?

PHOENIX — The worst kept secret is out. The Cardinals are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at QB week 1 on the road against the Washington Commanders.
The NFL Network was the first to say it, but 12Sports has been saying this was the likely outcome from the moment they traded for him two weeks ago.
Dobbs was their guy. Someone they nearly signed in the offseason, and some they decided to go get when they reached a decision to move on from Colt McCoy. He picked up the offense quick, and he’s already telling guys how to lineup.
"You can tell he already knows the offense,” said left tackle DJ Humphries. “That's kind of the first thing that struck me. We're not coaching him up on anything. He knows. He's telling me what I should (be doing)."
Sure, Dobbs already knew some of it from his time in Cleveland last year with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing but there plenty of nuances. Dobbs beat out rookie Clayton Tune, who got a bunch of reps in the preseason.
Dobbs getting a chance is great NFL story. This is his seventh team going into year seven. The 2017 fourth-round pick has only played in eight career games, thrown 85 passes and is 0-2 as a starter.
But come Week 1, Dobbs will get a real chance to lead a team. He won’t tell us point blank he’s the starter, but he’s ready and his new teammates believe in him.
Still the Cardinals still won’t confirm their starting QB.
"I ain't telling you anything,” said head coach Jonathan Gannon. “Players know the plan.”
Speaking of Gannon, the Cardinals head coach gave us some insight into franchise quarterback’s rehab. Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four weeks of the season still recovery from ACL surgery. There’s no set timeline for his return.
Gannon wants to see Murray back on the field this season, but only when he’s fully healthy both mentally and physically.
