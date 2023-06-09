Arizona State football prepares to host Oklahoma State

The programs are 2-2 in the all-time series dating back to 1984.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football passed its first test in week 1, holding off Southern Utah for a 24-21 win following a weather delay that lasted nearly three hours in Tempe. When the Sun Devils take the field for their first Saturday game of the season, they’ll be lining up against a perennial bowl team in the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The programs are 2-2 in the all-time series dating back to 1984, with the Pokes winning the most recent matchup in Stillwater last season.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has been at the helm since 2005 and has an impressive streak of 17 consecutive winning seasons going. Gundy is one of the longest-tenured FBS head coaches at one school and has built a consistent winner in the Big 12, the conference ASU will be competing in beginning 2024. ASU’s first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham understands the challenge that lies ahead when Gundy’s team visits Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

“He’s one of the legends, I would say, in this profession. He’s obviously been doing it a long time at the same place. It just shows the consistency he’s had. The one thing about his teams is that they play hard, they play smart, and he always wins,” Dillingham said. “When you look at his history, he’s willing to adapt and change. In college football, I think that’s the key to success, and he’s been willing to do that as one of the higher levels.”

Glendale native Brian Ward is in his first season as ASU’s defensive coordinator, but he has several connections to OSU’s coaching staff. Ward spent time coaching high school football in Oklahoma as Gundy was establishing his program at OSU and another Phoenix native, Tim Rattay, has been on Gundy’s staff since 2020. Rattay is a Mesa High School and Scottsdale Community College product who played eight NFL seasons after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2000.

“Coach Gundy and I crossed paths when I coached at Tulsa Union High School back in 2005. I’m sure he doesn’t remember me, but I do have some connections on the staff. Tim Rattay, their quarterbacks coach, we actually played in the Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl game in Mesa back in, like, 1993 or something. I got a lot of respect for him though and he’s a guy who’s one of the best offensive playcallers along with their offensive coordinator coach Dunn. Their name speaks for itself and their resume speaks for itself.”

Ward knows his defense will need to be sound to hold off OSU’s explosive offense come Saturday night. This matchup will give Sun Devil fans a glimpse into the future of competition in the Big 12 Conference beginning next season.

