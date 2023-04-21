The Cardinals just released their new jerseys. But does it feel like something is missing?

For the first time since 2005, the Arizona Cardinals will be playing with new uniforms. But are the new jerseys "Arizona" enough?

PHOENIX — The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix was filled with anticipation and suspense Thursday night.

While the Arizona Cardinals fans in attendance weren't waiting to watch a big matchup with a division rival, they were waiting to catch a glimpse of something just as exciting.

The Cardinals unveiled their new uniforms yesterday and debuted a new era for Cardinals football. Along with new players, a new general manager and a new head coach, the Cardinals will have a new look as well.

It's the first big change to the uniforms since the team last did an update to their look in 2005. And after more than 15 years in those threads, it was certainly time for a change.

The uniform redesign is clean and simple and it's a definite upgrade from the previous uniforms. The white and black jerseys really pop and are great looks. As far as the home read, they are a bit of a tossup.

Overall, the new uniforms were well received by the fans in attendance, but I couldn't help but think something was missing.

For the past decade-plus, fans have dreamed of new duds, even going as far as doing their own mock-ups. Before the unveiling, these mockups made their rounds online and helped stoke the fans' interest in new uniforms.

I think some of those designs would have looked great on these new uniforms.

Adding the state flag?

Before the 2005 redesign, the uniforms had an Arizona state flag on the sleeve of the jersey. Many fan iterations of potential jersey designs incorporated that design and I think it would have been a good accent piece on the new jerseys.

Maybe some Sonoran sand?

Recent jersey updates from the Coyotes and D-backs incorporated some type of sand color. Some fans asked for a Cardinals version in the new look.

The Cardinals will have a new look for the 2023 NFL season and while some may not be fully sold on the new look, it is a welcome change. It's a simple, understated look that helps create a new atmosphere for a team going through way more than cosmetic updates.

Who knows, maybe we'll warm up to the uniforms when we see them on players hoisting up a Lombardi Trophy.

