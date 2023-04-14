Report: Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is requesting to be traded to another team, according to ESPN.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news Friday afternoon.
According to the NFL, Baker is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection with two seasons left on his current contract.
ESPN said if a team were to trade for Baker, he is currently owed more than $13 million for his 2023 contract and $14.2 million for 2024.
According to the team's website, Baker was selected by the Cardinals in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington and appeared in 78 games (68 starts) during his first five seasons with Arizona.
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.