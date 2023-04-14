Report: Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Arizona Cardinals

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news Friday afternoon.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is requesting to be traded to another team, according to ESPN.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker now has requested that Arizona trade him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

ESPN said if a team were to trade for Baker, he is currently owed more than $13 million for his 2023 contract and $14.2 million for 2024.

If a team were to trade for Budda Baker, here is what he is currently owed on his contract:



2023: $13.096M

2024: $14.2M



Baker is one of the more unique defensive players in the league given his versatility and on-ball production. https://t.co/59wKQDRam9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2023

According to the team's website, Baker was selected by the Cardinals in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington and appeared in 78 games (68 starts) during his first five seasons with Arizona.

