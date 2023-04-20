Cardinals unveil new uniforms ahead of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing the upcoming season in new uniforms. Here is the fans first chance to check out the new look.

PHOENIX — It's the moment fans have been asking for since the Arizona Cardinals last laced up their cleats at Sun Devil Stadium.

The unveiling of new jerseys – which hasn't happened in more than 15 years.

The moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

Over the past few days, the Cardinals social media team dropped hints at a jersey reveal with several videos featuring offensive lineman D.J. Humphries.

Cardinals officials finally debuted the new team uniforms Thursday night in front of fans at the Van Buren in downtown Phoenix.

