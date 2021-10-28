Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury and the team is down to their third-string center for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Watt has a shoulder injury that reportedly needs surgery that could be season-ending.
The Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson is on injured reserve and Max Garcia is also inactive with an Achilles injury.
That means third-stringer Sean Harlow is likely to start.
The Packers are also without their two top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
