Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers

The Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson is on injured reserve and Max Garcia is also inactive with an Achilles injury.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury and the team is down to their third-string center for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. 

Watt has a shoulder injury that reportedly needs surgery that could be season-ending. 

That means third-stringer Sean Harlow is likely to start. 

The Packers are also without their two top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

