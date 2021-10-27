Blake Shelton is hosting the ultimate Cardinals tailgate

The country music superstar might just be having the best tailgate to watch Thursday Night Football.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals superfan Blake Shelton is gearing up for the ultimate tailgate.

In an interview on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Shelton played out how he plans on watching the Cardinals' matchup against the Green Bay Packers Thursday at his home.

The first item on the country singer's agenda for Thursday Night Football — fitting into the signed jersey he got from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the Cardinals game against the Cleveland Browns.

While adorned in the red birds' hat, Shelton said he plans on grabbing some beers, smoking some ribs on the barbeque grill and having a few friends over to watch the game.

Shelton also has a fire pit ready to go in his backyard next to a decked out Cardinals bar.

When asked how he predicts the game will turn out, Shelton steered away from making guesses that could jinx Arizona. However, he did have one request of how close the score should be.

"I don't want it to be a close game. I want it to be one of those games where you guys are starting to promote whatever is next Thursday halfway through," Shelton said on the show.

Shelton said he's been a fan of Cardinals for over 20 years and that his fandom sort of just happened.

When asked how he feels about the Cardinals undefeated season so far, Shelton said, "it feels right, I swear it feels right."

Shelton will be calling on some of the energy that the Cardinals had during one of his and his wife Gwen Stefani's first public date in 2015, when Arizona beat the Packers by 30 points.

Thursday Night Football with the Cards' and the Packers will kick off at 5:20 p.m. MST at the State Farm Stadium.

The full interview with Shelton can be watched here.

