Arizona Cardinals to open 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans

The team will open its season on the road against the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The Arizona Cardinals will be opening their season on the road and will be facing off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement was made on "CBS This Morning," as the game is on the network's week 1 slate.

The Cardinals' entire 2021 schedule will be revealed at 5:00 p.m on Wednesday and will be followed by a special edition of "Big Red Rage" live from Four Peaks Brewing Company in Tempe, the team said.

The Cardinals' new cornerback Malcolm Butler will play his first regular-season game as a Cardinal against his former team. Butler played the last three seasons for the Titans and registered a career-high four INTs and a team-leading 14 passes defended in 2020.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown finished first and third in voting for the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Both Murray and Brown then earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

The NFL's regular season in 2021 will be increased to 17 games after team owners approved the new schedule back in March. The move marked the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased.

Each extra NFL game will be an interconference matchup based on where teams finished in the previous season. AFC teams will be hosting the 17th game in 2021. Beyond next season, the league plans for some of the extra games to be at international sites.

The Arizona Cardinals will play the Browns in Cleveland in Week 18 (the 17th game of the season) to close out the regular season.

Arizona will have home games against each divisional opponent, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

On the road, the Cards will face the Bears in Chicago, Lions in Detroit, Titans in Nashville, Jaguars in Jacksonville, Cowboys in Dallas for the second straight year and the Browns in Cleveland.

12 News on YouTube