Kyler Murray joins prominent esports, entertainment group FaZe Clan

Kyler Murray joins Ben Simmons and Bronny James as athletes who have become official members of the distinguished gaming group.

LOS ANGELES — Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray announced he's joining a new team.

(Not a new NFL team).

The quarterback is now an official member of one of the most popular video game and esports entertainment groups in the world, FaZe Clan.

The group announced the addition of Murray in a video released Monday morning, showing FaZe Clan founder and owner FaZe Banks interrupting the 2019 NFL Draft to "select" Murray to the FaZe Clan. Watch the video below.

Kyler Murray is active in the gaming community and has more than 63,000 followers on Twitch, a live streaming platform utilized by gamers.

A release from FaZe Clan says Murray is in the process of becoming an investor in FaZe Clan in addition to his membership with the group.

“We’re so stoked to officially welcome Kyler to the FaZe family,” FaZe Banks said in a release. “Aside from being one of the best QBs out there, he is embedded in the gaming community racking up hours upon hours playing and streaming. The friendship with Kyler, myself and all the FaZe members is natural and organic. He’s a perfect fit for FaZe as we continue to lead the cultural collision of traditional sports and gaming.”

Murray isn't the first athlete to join the FaZe Clan as an official member. Previously, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons became an official member as well as Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.