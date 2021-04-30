Cardinals select wide receiver Rondale Moore in second round of 2021 NFL Draft

Moore played in just three games in 2020 and just four in 2019, but in his freshman campaign at Purdue, he was nearly untouchable.

CLEVELAND — The Arizona Cardinals selected former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore with their second round pick on Friday.

Arizona elected go with defense in the first round on Thursday with linebacker Zaven Collins. That drove speculation the Cards would use their second round pick on either a receiver or cornerback, before not having another pick until fifth round.

Moore, who won't turn 21 until June, played three years at Purdue but played in just four games in 2019 due to injury and opted-out for most of the 2020 season.

In his freshman campaign, Moore was more than impressive, with over 1,200 yards receiving and 12 touchdown catches. He also rushed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore is undersized at 5'9, 180 pounds but his burst speed and ability to get open in space will likely make him a key asset in the slot for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals offense.

