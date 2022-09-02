4 big storylines Arizona sports fans should know

Everything you need to know about the NBA Finals rematch, the WM Phoenix Open, Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

PHOENIX — It's an amazing time to love sports in Arizona!

There are several major events happening right now that it's hard to keep track of it all. Here are the big storylines of the week so you won't miss a thing:

NBA Finals rematch

The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night for the first time since Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a championship.

It was a heartbreaking end to a stellar season for the Suns, who were just two wins away from the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul will be looking to exact revenge on Milwaukee at the Footprint Center, and Phoenix holds an NBA-leading 44-10 record.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record. Mike Budenholzer’s club is also walking into Phoenix riding high on a four-game winning streak.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bangles are squaring off on Super Bowl Sunday, and 12 news will be in L.A. for live coverage of the game airing on NBC.

In his first year suiting up for the Rams, Matt Stafford led the club to the top seed of the NFC West and earned heart-stopping playoff wins over the Buccaneers, 49ers and unfortunately the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford has plenty of weapons to choose from between NFL triple crown winner Cooper Kupp, a revitalized Odell Beckham Jr. and a strong rushing duo in Cam Akers – who is injured but expected to play – and Sony Michel.

And on the opposite side of the field, the Bengals face a stout Los Angeles defense anchored by Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and recently unretired safety Eric Weddle.

To stack the chips even more, Super Bowl LVI is being hosted on the Rams home field at SoFi Stadium.

So, what edge does Cincinnati have? It’s just Joe Burrow.

But don’t count out the sophomore quarterback yet. It’s been a Cinderella run for the Bengals who are on a quest for a championship after ending a 31-year playoff drought.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on NBC.

Winter Olympics

We’re in the thick of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing!

12 News is covering all the incredible moments from the games as well as Olympians from Arizona who are going for gold.

Phoenix-native Brandon Frazier already earned a silver medal for Team USA in the figure skating team event.

Other athletes with Arizona ties include bobsledders Elana Meyers-Taylor and Kaillie Humphries, hockey player Matthew Knies and pairs figure skating duo Alexa and Chris Knierim.

Watch the games on NBC through its conclusion on Feb. 20.

WM Phoenix Open

The “Greatest Show on Grass” will heat up when tournament play tees off on Thursday.

All of the biggest names in golf are in Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open competing for the $8.2 million in prizes.

The three-day tournament wraps up on Feb. 13.

