Suns welcome Willie Green back to Phoenix for NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans head coach remains close with Phoenix Suns family

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will be welcoming an old friend back to the Valley when former assistant coach Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans come to town for the First Round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

Green is wrapping up his rookie season as an NBA head coach after helping the Suns make a run in the NBA Finals last season.

The former Pelicans player led New Orleans to its first postseason appearance since 2018 and his Suns family has marveled at what Green has been able to accomplish thus far.

"From where he started the season to now, clinching a playoff spot, is very serious," Suns guard Devin Booker said after practice on Saturday.

Green's Pelicans started the season 1-12 but managed to secure the No. 8 team in the Western Conference after a gritty road win over the L.A. Clippers in the Play-In Tournament. Several Suns players watched the game together at Booker's house in Phoenix.

"Yeah, Willie's my teammate, former coach, family member, so I was definitely happy for him and for New Orleans," Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul said.

Green and All-Star point guard Chris Paul played for Monty Williams in New Orleans 10 years ago and the three of them remain close friends to this day.

"I talk to Willie all the time," Paul said. "All the time, throughout the season -- good, bad or indifferent. More than just about basketball."

But right now it's all about basketball with both the Suns and the Pelicans looking to extend their season into June.

It's sure to look like a family reunion before Game 1 on Sunday when Green faces his friends and former team in the First Round, but you can still expect to see a physical and competitive game come tip-off.

"There's no separation of our friendship or any of that stuff but we're trying to win," Suns head coach Monty Williams said. "He's thinking the same thing. We're out there trying to compete and do the best we can for our teams. But we're going to be friends when we're both done coaching."

The Suns are 3-1 against the Pelicans this season. Phoenix hosts New Orleans for Game 1 of their First Round series on Sunday at 6 p.m.

