Suns gear up for quickly approaching playoffs

The Phoenix Suns make their final tune-ups before opening the postseason as the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

PHOENIX — “We’ve been polishing up a lot of things, adding a lot of things and I think we are locked and loaded,” Suns Center, DeAndre Ayton said.

There is no lack of confidence on this Suns roster, that’s for certain, as they gear up for what is hopefully a long postseason ahead of them.

“We will continue to prepare at a high level,” Guard Cam Johnson said. “That’s what we did last year at this time, and that’s what we’re looking to do right now.”

The Suns have been here before, falling short by two games in last year’s NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Johnson said while learning from the team’s past mistakes is important for the overall growth within the franchise, there is a fine line to toe.

“I wouldn’t compare it to last year, I think that is kind of dangerous,” Johnson said. “I think our level of focus and attention to detail has been high, and with each playoff game, you can’t just assume because you’ve been here before that it’ll go the same way. We always have to expect the unexpected.”

The team will have seven days of no competition as the No. 1 seed awaits their opponent due to the NBA play-in tournament. Phoenix will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the meantime, Coach Monty Williams said preparation for both teams is crucial but all in moderation.

“We’ve been going through stuff a lot these past few days,” Williams said. “I know they are chomping at the bit to get back on the floor and play against somebody else and win against somebody else. I don’t want to overdo it and overthink it when it comes to certain things with our team.”

Even with a week-long break, it doesn’t seem likely they will have to overthink their opponent.

After all, the Suns do boast the NBA’s best record with 64 wins and hope to earn 16 more to bring the franchise’s first NBA title to the Valley.

Phoenix will open up Round 1 play this coming Sunday inside the Footprint Center at 6 p.m.

