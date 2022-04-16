What you need to know for the Phoenix Suns first round playoff matchup

Here's all the latest news and updates for the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The stage is set. The Phoenix Suns (64-18) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) in the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Fans in the Valley are ready to share in the excitement with the hottest team in basketball, beginning Sunday night in downtown Phoenix.

The Suns enter the playoffs as favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, +260 to be exact, according to BetMGM.

Before the first round begins, let's run down how fans can interact with every aspect of Suns basketball.

What a year it has been for Phoenix, coming off an unfortunate blow in last year's NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

After starting the season 1-3, the Suns went on to win 18 consecutive games from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2.

Flash forward to April 6, they made franchise history, winning their 63rd game of the season, while simultaneously knocking the Lakers out of playoff contention.

When things get tough, we come together even more. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/CRua3J7v83 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 16, 2022

The Pelicans earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs beating both the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in games.

New Orleans season began slowly at 1-12. The tide turned when the Pelicans traded for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell.

As for the first-year head coach, Willie Green, he will face off against familiar faces, after serving as an assistant coach for the Suns under Monty Williams.

As a coach, Green is a two-time NBA champion, winning two straight titles in 2017 and '18 as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

The first game between the Suns and Pelicans is Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. A full breakdown of the first round matchup is below.

2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Games

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 | 6 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 19 | 7 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m. | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | Home | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 28 | TBD | Away | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, April 30 | TBD | Home | TBD

*If necessary

Limited tickets remain for the opening round games at Footprint Center.

They are on sale now on the Phoenix Suns website, while supplies last.

12 Sports