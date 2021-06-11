Suns just keep rolling, take 3-0 series lead over Denver with 116-102 win

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points and Chris Paul had 27 as they are now just one game away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

DENVER — The Phoenix Suns are now just one game away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Suns went into Denver and took down the Nuggets 116-102 on Friday night.

Devin Booker again led the Suns with 28 points. Chris Paul was right behind him with 27, most of which came in the fourth quarter once again, as Phoenix's backcourt continues to give opponents nightmares.

Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton all hit double figures as well.

Nikola Jokic, who was presented with his NBA MVP trophy ahead of the game, scored 32 points for Denver, adding 20 rebounds and 10 assists. It was an impressive triple-double for Jokic, but he didn't get much help.

The Suns got off to a hot start once again. Led by Devin Booker's 11 first quarter points, Phoenix opened the game with a 10-point lead. It was Booker's seventh first quarter in nine playoff games so far with 9 or more points.

The Suns got the lead up as high as 13 points in the second quarter, but the Nuggets finished the half strong, closing the gap to six points at the midway mark.

With a minute left in the third, Phoenix got to their largest lead of the night at 14 points following back-to-back threes from the two Cam's, Payne and Johnson. Suns led 90-76 heading to the fourth.

The Suns were well in control to start the fourth quarter, elevating the lead to over 20 points in the first minutes.

The Nuggets got that lead back to 12 points, but that's as close as they would get. Chris Paul continued to dazzle with his mid-range pull up and the Nuggets couldn't defend it. The Suns coasted to the 14-point win.

The Suns will be bringing their brooms to Game 4 in Denver at 5 p.m. as they look to sweep the Nuggets.

