JJ Watt is geared up in new Cardinals video and football needs to start already

Spoiler alert: JJ Watt looks good in Cardinal red.

PHOENIX — Yes, the NFL season is still a few months away, but the Arizona Cardinals shared some new videos via Twitter to get us in the kickoff spirit. And one of them gives us a good look at defensive end JJ Watt in full uniform.

The videos were posted Monday during the team’s Media Day activities and everyone was excited to see Watt in full gear. Even if it was just for a hype video.

Yup, he looks as good in Cardinal red as we thought he would. Now, all we need is a packed State Farm Stadium and it’ll start looking a lot like football season.

Along with Watt in his new colors, fans also got a look at current stars in their new single-digit duds.

Safety Budda Baker showed off his new number, 3, in a stylish social video. “Tres,” the tweet read as a video displayed a close-up of Baker’s uniform.

It’s going to be different seeing all those single-digit uniforms on new players this season, but September can’t get here fast enough.

Fans will have to rely on the social content from the Cardinals for now, and we certainly can’t get enough of it. Just ask quarterback Kyler Murray.

Social media managers everywhere pic.twitter.com/vjRvG8DDAQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 7, 2021

