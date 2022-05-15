Suns implode in 123-90 loss to Dallas Mavericks to end season

After a record-setting year, the Phoenix Suns suffered a stunning collapse to end the season.

PHOENIX — It was a season where the Phoenix Suns had high hopes of returning to the NBA Finals after setting a new franchise record for wins.

What happened instead was a humiliating end to the year after a 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday.

Here's what happened

First quarter:

Luka Doncic quickly opened up the game for the Mavericks with an early run for Dallas. Doncic walked into the Footprint Center averaging nearly 40 points in elimination games and has been the most consistent player all series.

Dallas controlled the pace of the game early, while Phoenix struggled to score. Jae Crowder was the only source of scoring for the Suns for much of the quarter.

Phoenix had a 10-point deficit after shooting 6-of-23.

Second quarter:

Suns coach Monty Williams opened up the quarter with his secondary unit instead of his cold-shooting starters.

While the team's bench players knocked down some shots, Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie was hot from beyond the arc and kept Phoenix in a hole.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton did not have a made field goal between the three of them.

To make matters worse, Ayton got into early foul trouble as the Suns offense collapsed as the deficit ballooned.

Dallas led 57-27 at the half as the Footprint Center erupted in boos.

Doncic matched the entire Suns offense on scoring through 24 minutes.

Third quarter:

More Mavericks players like Jalen Brunson started heating up as the Suns desperately searched for an answer, but it never came.

The lead for Dallas was 42 points at one point as the game got out of hand and frustration took over for the Suns.

Phoenix never led from tipoff.

Fourth quarter:

There was little Dallas had to do but wind the clock out as both teams cleared their benches.

What's next?

Dallas will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The schedule has yet to be released.

The season for the Suns is over.

