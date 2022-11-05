Defense is key for the Suns to return to WCF for second straight season

The Phoenix Suns are aiming to top the Dallas Mavericks in a closeout game on the road.

DALLAS — Homecourt advantage has oddly been a key factor in the series between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

Neither team has won a game outside their home arena in the first five matchups, although the Suns hope to change that come Thursday night.

The Suns hold the 3-2 series lead and have an opportunity to close out the series in 6 games and advance to the Western Conference Finals. As you’d expect, Phoenix must remain focused on the task at hand in a hostile environment.

“We are going to continue to stay focused,” Center Bismack Biyombo said. “We have an important game Thursday and that’s the most important thing.”

The Suns have been hot and cold in this series dominating the first two games at home, only to lose the next two in enemy territory in Dallas.

The Suns have endured foul trouble throughout the majority of the series and know controlling that will be key to victory, among other things.

“You could sit here and say get off to a good start, but what does that look like?” head coach Monty Williams said. “Efficient offense, not turning it over and making sure they’re only getting one shot per possession.”

The Suns blew out the Mavericks in Game 5 by 30 points and while it’s unlikely Phoenix will replicate that same output, they know their defensive prowess could eliminate Dallas from the postseason for good.

“I firmly believe that defense travels,” Williams said. “It’s the one thing you can do in any gym.”

Let’s hope the defense that held the Mavericks offense to just 80 points makes one more trip to American Airlines Center Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

