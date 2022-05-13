Moscow court extends Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's detention by 1 month

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month, according to the Associated Press.

MOSCOW, Russia — WNBA star Brittney Griner's lawyer says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month after she appeared in a Moscow court Friday.

The lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

The Phoenix Mercury star is still being honored by her Arizona teammates as she continues to be held. The Phoenix Suns will honor Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner for as long as the team is in the playoffs.

The team announced that Griner’s initials and jersey number, “BG 42”, will be embossed at the top of the court at the Footprint Center.

“We think about her every day,” Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said recently. “We love her and we’re going to continue to carry her legacy, her voice and play in her honor until she gets back here with us.”

Honoring Brittney Griner on our court for the remainder of the playoffs. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/7AS3JZ5FYc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 10, 2022

