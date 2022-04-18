JJ Watt is the perfect Twitter tour guide during his trip to England

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end took a trip across the pond and made sure to share highlights of his travels on social media.

Vacations are a blast. You get to visit fun and exciting places and experience new things. There's always so much to see and do, you don't want miss anything.

The sights and sounds surround you at every turn and you want to share it with all your friends and family who didn't get a chance to tag along.

And if you're Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, that means sharing some great photos to your 5.6 million Twitter followers.

Watt recently traveled to England and the Cardinals star made sure to tweet some highlights from his travels.

He stopped by the Unicorn Lodge...

we’re gonna need a bigger door. pic.twitter.com/nf80BWsSfc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 13, 2022

And even got a photo in front of the Harry Potter train.

Me: I have never read, seen or been interested in Harry Potter in any form.



My wife loves Harry Potter…



Also Me: pic.twitter.com/orv0Kv0JQ0 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2022

Watt even stopped to check out an iconic Beatles location.

“I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves and I hope we’ve passed the audition.”



Legendary. #GetBack pic.twitter.com/KUyzqnVIva — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 11, 2022

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Watt also tweeted about a time he left his phone in an Uber!

But all is well that ends well.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



I left my phone in the Uber and wasn’t about to be stranded in England.



If there was a clock on that, it may have been sub 4.4



I cannot believe you witnessed that. https://t.co/vBEbNn30yC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2022

A part from being stranded in England, his lost phone would have also denied us the chance to check out some stellar travel tweets. Thankfully, due to Watt's athletic prowess, that crisis was averted.

From all of the tweets, it looks like Watt enjoyed his trip overseas. Here's hoping he continues tweeting out his future travel adventures.

