JJ Watt is the perfect Twitter tour guide during his trip to England

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
Vacations are a blast. You get to visit fun and exciting places and experience new things. There's always so much to see and do, you don't want miss anything.
The sights and sounds surround you at every turn and you want to share it with all your friends and family who didn't get a chance to tag along.
And if you're Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, that means sharing some great photos to your 5.6 million Twitter followers.
Watt recently traveled to England and the Cardinals star made sure to tweet some highlights from his travels.
He stopped by the Unicorn Lodge...
And even got a photo in front of the Harry Potter train.
Watt even stopped to check out an iconic Beatles location.
But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Watt also tweeted about a time he left his phone in an Uber!
But all is well that ends well.
A part from being stranded in England, his lost phone would have also denied us the chance to check out some stellar travel tweets. Thankfully, due to Watt's athletic prowess, that crisis was averted.
From all of the tweets, it looks like Watt enjoyed his trip overseas. Here's hoping he continues tweeting out his future travel adventures.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.