Suns lose 125-114 in Game 2, Pelicans even series 1-1

PHOENIX — The Suns fell 125-114 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

A second-half surge from the Pelicans even the best-of-seven series at 1-1 as the series moves to New Orleans for the next two games.

The Pelicans outscored the Suns 69-53 in the final two quarters.

Brandon Ingram was the top performer for New Orleans with 37 points and 11 rebounds, falling one assist short of a triple-double.

Devin Booker was the talk of the first half, scoring 31 points and shooting 7-for-11 from three-point. Even first bumping a baby after hitting a two-pointer right before halftime.

Booker left the game in the third quarter with right hamstring tightness and did not return. His status for Game 3 is unclear at this time.

Chris Paul added a double-double with 17 points and 14 assists for Phoenix.

What's next?

Game 3 of the series continues on Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m.

