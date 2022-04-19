Former NBA star Jamal Crawford talks Suns playoffs with Cam Cox

Team 12's Cameron Cox recently sat down with former Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford and he talked about Phoenix's playoff chances and learning from Monty Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Cameron Cox recently caught up with one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history.

Former Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford talked about his "shoot it" comments to Chris Paul in Game 1, playing next to a young Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton back in 2019 and stealing a play from Monty Williams for his son’s team.

Crawford recently retired after a 20-year NBA career, finishing 19th in NBA history with 1,327 games and a 14.6 career scoring average.

In April 2019, the 42-year-old became the oldest player to score 50-points in a game when he scored 51 for the Suns.

The Suns take on the Pelicans in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night.

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.