Phoenix Suns waive guard Ty-Shon Alexander

Alexander appeared in 15 regular-season games and one playoff game after signing a two-way contract with the Suns last year.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Thursday they have waived guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who was heading into his second season in the NBA.

Alexander, who played college basketball at Creighton University, signed a two-way contract with the Suns last year.

He appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Suns and in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He also appeared in 15 games with the NBA G-League's Canton Charge, where he averaged 9.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns do not have a G-League affiliate after selling the Northern Arizona Suns to the Detroit Pistons.

Alexander also played for the Suns' Summer League team where he averaged 11.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Locked on Suns Podcast

Stay up to date with the latest Suns news with the Locked on Suns Podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts.