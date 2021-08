The Phoenix Suns want fans to weigh in on the new uniform concept that is a tribute to the "early ancestors of the Valley," the organization said.

PHOENIX β€” The Phoenix Suns are honoring the "early ancestors of the Valley" with some new threads and want fans' opinions, according to the organization's official website.

On Tuesday, the Suns announced that they have been working on an Aztec uniform to pay a tribute to the Mexican and Mexican-American fans.

π—œπ—»π˜π—Ώπ—Όπ—±π˜‚π—°π—Άπ—»π—΄ π˜π—΅π—² π—”π˜‡π˜π—²π—° π˜‚π—»π—Άπ—³π—Όπ—Ώπ—Ί π—°π—Όπ—»π—°π—²π—½π˜:



A tribute to early ancestors of The Valley, our Mexican and Mexican-American fans, and the warrior spirit we bring to battle everyday.



Drop your thoughts below πŸ“₯ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 25, 2021

The Suns will start the 2021-22 season against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

>> Read more about the uniforms and share your feedback here.