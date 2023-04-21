Meet Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker’s biggest little fan

See how this 6-year-old girl was born into Phoenix Suns fandom.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The 12News team has introduced you to a lot of Phoenix Sun superfans over the years but none of them are quite 6-year-old Hannah Simones. Her parents, Shoshana and Ari, have been Valley Proud from the very beginning, practically guaranteeing that their oldest daughter would be part of the Suns family.

“I was a Suns fan my whole life even since I wasn’t born yet!” Hannah said.

As Ari explained, his wife was eight-months pregnant with Hannah and still attending Suns games as a loyal fan. In an Instagram post from six years ago, Shoshana said not even being 39-weeks pregnant could keep her and her husband from attending Suns Opening Night.

While many little girls have pink rooms and princess parties, Hannah’s room is decked out in purple and orange. Last October, Hannah celebrated her sixth birthday with a Suns themed carnival complete with a basketball-shaped cake.

“I didn’t want a princess birthday,” Hannah said.

This girl is the BIGGEST Devin Booker fan! 🏀 Did she try to get us to name her baby brother Devin? Yes.

Did she name her dog Booker? Yes.

She just wants Book to know she’s rooting for him! 🧡💜 PS her “dunk” and Booker flex at the end kill me 🤣 ⁦@DevinBook⁩ ⁦@Suns⁩ pic.twitter.com/PN9ljIMcpN — Shoshana Simones (@ShoshanaSimones) December 1, 2021

Hannah’s room features all sorts of Suns memorabilia from bobbleheads to trading cards with the most recent addition being a signed Kevin Durant jersey. You’ll also find multiple art pieces and stuffed toys in the likeness of Devin Booker, Hannah’s favorite player.

“She wanted the Suns room, and she basically only asked her Suns stuff to decorate her room with, so she got all that for her birthday,” Ari said.

Hannah's love for her hometown team caught the attention of Suns Twitter where her mom was among the 10 pairs of fans who won tickets to watch a game in new owner Mat Ishbia’s suite earlier this month.

“It was the best! I got so many foods. Every time I go to a Suns game, I feel kind of special,” Hannah said.

Hannah’s biggest wish is to finally meet Booker in person. She said he’s her favorite player not only because he’s a great athlete but because he's a really good person. She’s so devoted to No. 1, she even named my dog Booker after the 26-year-old superstar.

So, Book, if you’re reading this, the 12Sports team would be happy to set up a meeting with your biggest little fan. Just let us know when it goes down so we can be there to capture that special moment.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube