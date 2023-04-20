Suns beat Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Game 4 of the Suns-Clippers series tips off Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard was out for Game 3 with a sprained knee, leaving the Clippers without both of their star players against the Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Paul George hasn’t played since March 21, when he also sprained his right knee in a game.

There are three players on the Suns roster who already have won championship rings – Kevin Durant and Damion Lee from their time with the Golden State Warriors and Torrey Craig who started the 2020-2021 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game 4 of the Suns-Clippers series tips off Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

