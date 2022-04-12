Monty Williams earns NBCA Coach of the Year honor for second time in a row

The head coach of the Phoenix Suns was voted by his peers as the NBCA Coach of the year. This is Monty Williams' second win of the award.

PHOENIX — As DJ Khalid would say, "and another one!"

The honors keep coming in for Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams. On Tuesday, the team announced Williams was named the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

This is Williams' second-consecutive year winning the award.

Phoenix has been the NBA's top team this season and holds the league's best record with 64 wins and 18 losses.

According to ESPN, other coaches who received votes were New Orleans' Willie Green, Memphis' Taylor Jenkins, the Clippers' Ty Lue, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich and Miami's Erik Spoelstra.

Congrats on being named the NBCA Coach of the Year for the second straight season, Coach! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TrycYtEGSM — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 12, 2022

Williams, Booker and the rest of the team are currently prepping for the playoffs as Round 1 is set to begin this Sunday. As the number one seed in the Western Conference, their opponent has yet to be determined.

