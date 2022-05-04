Suns guard becomes first Danish player to play in NBA

After signing the contract on March 12, Lundberg made his NBA debut on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Gabriel "Iffe" Lundberg made NBA history on Sunday.

Checking into the game in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City, Lundberg becomes the first player from Denmark to play in an NBA game.

Five weeks after agreeing to leave playing basketball in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, Lundberg is finally able to practice and play with the best team in the NBA.

The 27-year-old became the first Danish player to sign an NBA contract back on Mach 12th.

From Russia to Denmark to Phoenix, Lundberg now turns his focus to helping the Suns finish the regular season.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.