Devin Booker could miss '2 to 3 weeks' with hamstring strain, report says

Suns guard Devin Booker sustained the injury in Game 2 against the Pelicans and could be out for significant amount of time, one report says.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Not the news Phoenix Suns fans want to hear.

Devin Booker's recent injury could cause him to miss several weeks, according to a new report.

In a recent tweet by ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Booker suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks.

The Suns guard appeared to come up lame after a play, during the second half of the Suns' Game 2 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker never returned to the game and the Suns lost the game.

Booker's injury is a big blow to the Suns as they look to make a return trip to the NBA Finals. While it will be difficult, the Suns have shown an ability to win games without their star players.

Breaking: Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told @WindhorstESPN on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mO5tZHdn9i — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2022

Both Chis Paul and Devin Booker missed several games during the regular season and the club still managed to set a franchise record for wins in a season.

There has been no official word on how many games Booker is expected to miss, but the first round of the NBA playoffs continues for Phoenix with games 3 and 4 in New Orleans this weekend.

12 Sports on YouTube