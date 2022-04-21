Devin Booker could miss '2 to 3 weeks' with hamstring strain, report says

PHOENIX — Not the news Phoenix Suns fans want to hear.
Devin Booker's recent injury could cause him to miss several weeks, according to a new report.
In a recent tweet by ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Booker suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks.
The Suns guard appeared to come up lame after a play, during the second half of the Suns' Game 2 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker never returned to the game and the Suns lost the game.
Booker's injury is a big blow to the Suns as they look to make a return trip to the NBA Finals. While it will be difficult, the Suns have shown an ability to win games without their star players.
Both Chis Paul and Devin Booker missed several games during the regular season and the club still managed to set a franchise record for wins in a season.
There has been no official word on how many games Booker is expected to miss, but the first round of the NBA playoffs continues for Phoenix with games 3 and 4 in New Orleans this weekend.
