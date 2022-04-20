Who is the baby that fist bumped Devin Booker and became an internet sensation?

A spur of the moment decision to fist bump Devin Booker has led one baby to becoming an overnight internet sensation.

PHOENIX — What's cooler than sitting courtside at a Phoenix Suns' playoff game? Sitting courtside and dapping up NBA star Devin Booker.

And the person who achieved this rare feat hasn't even been alive longer than Booker has been playing in the league.

Baby Ozzy lived out every Suns fan's dream when he connected with Booker during Game 2 of Phoenix's series with the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday.

After going up for a two-point jumper —and making it— right before halftime, Booker fell back next to Ozzy and his dad, Octavio. Booker looked up to see an outstretched Ozzy with his fist up and returned the gesture.

"It was just kind of one of those spur of the moment things. We reached out and hoped that Booker would give him nugs and he did," Octavio told 12 News.

Octavio said he and his wife, who wasn't at the game, both had tons of people reaching out to tell them their baby is famous.

"It's really cool to see the love he's getting on the internet and whatnot so we appreciate it Book," said Octavio.

The Suns lost 125-114 in Game 2, evening the series 1-1. Booker was the talk of the first half, scoring 31 points and shooting 7-for-11 from three-point. Booker left the game in the third quarter with right hamstring tightness and did not return

ESPN reported that Booker is "unlikely" to play in Games 3 and 4 but the hamstring injury seems mild.

