Phoenix Suns arrive in New Orleans for games 3 and 4 vs. Pelicans

Less than 24 hours after losing game 2 of their 1st-round playoff series and star guard Devin Booker to an injured hamstring, the Suns have arrived in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns arrived in the Big Easy Wednesday afternoon knowing this first-round playoff series is going to be anything but easy moving forward.

Just 12 Sports was there when the Suns got off the bus in New Orleans.

Devin Booker made the trip, but he will be out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

An MRI revealed the Suns leading scorer suffered a mild hamstring strain in the 3rd quarter of Game 2 Tuesday night.

He will likely miss Games 3 and 4.

From the #Suns: "Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return…” @12SportsAZ https://t.co/2Mp3Mbte7l — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 20, 2022

Life without their MVP hits differently. Booker missed 14-games this season, 7 of those due to a left hamstring strain in December.

The Suns were 8-6 without him, but the stats dropped off. Points-per-game, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage all went down without Book in the lineup.

The 3-time NBA All-Star has missed games due to hamstring injuries in 4 of the past 5 seasons.

The Suns will practice Thursday in New Orleans ahead of Friday’s Game 3.

