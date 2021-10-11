Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves for 9th win in row

The Phoenix Suns have won nine games in a row, reminding people just which team made it to the Finals last year.

The Phoenix Suns are starting to look like the team that went to the NBA Finals last year.

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 for their ninth straight win after a rocky start to the season.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after missing five games with a right lower leg contusion.

Booker made one of two foul shots with 16.1 seconds to give the Suns a 98-96 lead.

Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed a 3-point and Anthony Edwards couldn’t control an offensive rebound.

Booker made another free throw and the Timberwolves’ last-second heave was short. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight of nine.

The Suns are currently ranked second in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record. The Warriors are first with a 11-2 record so far.

Out of the last nine wins, the Suns have beaten five of their opponents by 10 points or more.

The Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

