Frank Kaminsky embracing larger role during breakout season with Suns

PHOENIX — With Suns center Deandre Ayton still working back from a knee injury, forward Frank Kaminsky’s minutes have gone way up.
This past Wednesday, Kaminsky dropped a career-high 31-points.
He has earned more playing time. Head coach Monty Williams said that even when Ayton comes back, he has to find a way to get Frank on the floor more, which is a totally different tune and conversation from most of last season.
12 News reporter Cameron Cox had a 1-on-1 interview with the man they call ‘Frank The Tank’ in this week’s Sunday Conversation.
Watch the full interview below:
