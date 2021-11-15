x
Suns

Frank Kaminsky embracing larger role during breakout season with Suns

This past Wednesday, "Frank the Tank" dropped a career-high 31-points.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — With Suns center Deandre Ayton still working back from a knee injury, forward Frank Kaminsky’s minutes have gone way up.

This past Wednesday, Kaminsky dropped a career-high 31-points.

He has earned more playing time. Head coach Monty Williams said that even when Ayton comes back, he has to find a way to get Frank on the floor more, which is a totally different tune and conversation from most of last season.

12 News reporter Cameron Cox had a 1-on-1 interview with the man they call ‘Frank The Tank’ in this week’s Sunday Conversation.

Watch the full interview below:

   

Sports

