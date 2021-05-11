Robert Sarver's wife sent former Suns employees 'threatening' messages, report says

ESPN said they've seen messages allegedly sent by Penny Sarver, wife of Suns owner Robert Sarver, to former workers after her husband was accused of 'toxic' behavior

PHOENIX — Penny Sarver, the wife of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, has been allegedly sending messages to former Suns employees as the NBA launches an investigation into her husband's behavior, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN published a bombshell report last week that accuses Sarver of creating a sometimes toxic and hostile work environment. The report contained allegations from several former Suns employees that described instances where Sarver allegedly used racial slurs.

Now three former Suns employees are claiming Sarver's wife has recently sent them messages that they find intimidating and threatening.

According to the ESPN report, Penny Sarver accused the former employees of "spreading lies" and "untrue things" about her husband.

"This is Penny Sarver," one message began. "I know a lot of bridges were burned between you and Robert and you are very bitter. I want to remind you that real lives are at stake here."

Sarver told ESPN she sent the messages in order to "set the record straight" and express her hurt feelings about the allegations made against her husband.

Robert Sarver has adamantly denied the accusations described in the ESPN report and said he hopes the NBA investigation will clear his name.

"At this point, I would entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I’m so very proud,” Sarver said in a statement last week.

