Historic 63rd win continues to elude Phoenix Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns.

Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

The other 7-footer, Pokuveski, had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while playing point guard for the bulk of the game.

Playing without scoring leader Devin Booker, Phoenix hit just 7 of 38 (18.4%) beyond the arc, well below its previous season-low of 22% in a January win over Dallas.

The Suns will have a chance to earn a historic 63rd win, a franchise record, at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Thunder will host the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

