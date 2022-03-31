x
Phoenix Suns tie franchise single-season record with 62nd win

The Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors 107-103 on Wednesday, matching the franchise record for wins in a season.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-103 on Wednesday for their 62nd win, tying the 1992-93 record for single-season wins in team history.  

Entering the fourth quarter up 77-75, Devin Booker and Chris Paul helped fend off a late push by the Warriors. Paul's layup with 13.1 seconds left sealed the victory for Phoenix. 

Mikal Bridges and Booker recorded a team-high 22 points helping the Suns outscore the Warriors 30-28 in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN. 

All five starters for the Suns finished with double-digit points. 

The Suns will have a chance to set a new franchise record against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. 

