Phoenix Suns tie franchise single-season record with 62nd win

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-103 on Wednesday for their 62nd win, tying the 1992-93 record for single-season wins in team history.
Entering the fourth quarter up 77-75, Devin Booker and Chris Paul helped fend off a late push by the Warriors. Paul's layup with 13.1 seconds left sealed the victory for Phoenix.
Mikal Bridges and Booker recorded a team-high 22 points helping the Suns outscore the Warriors 30-28 in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN.
All five starters for the Suns finished with double-digit points.
The Suns will have a chance to set a new franchise record against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.