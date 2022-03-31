Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul named to Black colleges board

According to the Department of Education, HBCUs offer all students, regardless of race, an opportunity to develop their skills and talents.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has been appointed to President Joe Biden’s Advisory Board for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to a statement issued by the White House Thursday.

According to the Department of Education, HBCUs offer all students, regardless of race, an opportunity to develop their skills and talents. HBCUs train young people who go on to serve domestically and internationally in the professions as entrepreneurs and in the public and private sectors, officials said.

Off the court, Paul is a father, husband, entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist.

According to the release, Paul recently ended an eight-year tenure as the President of the National Basketball Players Association.

Paul also co-launched the Social Change Fund United dedicated to investing in and supporting organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all black lives.

His philanthropic efforts have earned him the 2016 ESPYs “Humanitarian of the Year” award, the 2016 Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award, the NBA Community Assist Award five times and, most recently, the inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award for his significant contributions to the advancement of girls and women’s basketball and advocacy for the WNBA.

Paul will join other members, including actress Taraji P. Henson and Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa P. Jackson on the Board.

The White House said the administration has committed $5.8 billion in support to these historically Black colleges and universities through a combination of pandemic relief funding, grants and forgiving capital improvement debt.

